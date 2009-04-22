How many quarts of oil? 5 or 6?

It sounds like this debate has been going on for a while. A lot of the mustang forums have the same debate.



I just had the same question for my 98 gt. I bought my 98 GT last fall, when i checked the oil it was barely touching the dipstick. So I added a 1/2 quart to be safe.



Then I went to an quick oil change place. All their material said 5.0 quarts like the owners manual. But I still had them a little more to be safe.



so this Friday, I went to a Ford Quicklane to get my oil change. They had the same problem. They put 5 quarts and was barely touching the dipstick. I questioned them about it and they said all their material said 5.0 quarts.



I called back after reading that a 97 gt uses 6.0 quarts. I spoke to Service Manager and he looked into it that a 98 gt uses 5 quarts. They stated that I might have a wrong dipstick. $29 for a new one.



So I call another Ford dealership, that service manager told me 6.0 quarts but then looked into. He said that all his material said 5.0 for 98 gt. Recommended to add a little to be safe.



I just can't believe that no one could answer this question. Is there a Ford Tech/Rep that can answer the question to kill this debate???