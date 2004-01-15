how many times can you reuse stock head bolts?

i think in the 90's somewhere they went to torque to yield. well anyway the non torqu to yield can be use a few time but not indefinetly. i had a machinist put hardened valve seats in my 289. he screwed up the seat alignment i think because 5 seperate times i got a stuck exhaust valve after the engine got warmed up and had to pull the heads off 5 different times. about the 4th time when installing one of the head bolts didn't feel quite right and snapped off at about 60 foot pounds. not a big deal the bolt came right out with a screw driver, but ruined a gasket. ive ran across 2 other head bolts on other engine that didn't feel right so pulled them out stuck em in a vise and bent them and threw em away.

an easy way to tell if the head bolts are torqu to yield is to go your local parts store and if they have them in stock more than likely their torque to yeild.