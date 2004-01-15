how many times can you reuse stock head bolts?

  • Sponsors(?)


lxsteed

lxsteed

Founding Member
Aug 12, 2002
1,009
0
0
39
Melbourne
lxsteed.stangnet.com
I'm not 100% sure, but I think the head bolts are "Torque to yeild." which means if you torque them down once, thats all you can use them. I'd buy a new set anyway. Cheap insurance.
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
I'm on my third time with mine (that I know of) and they're fine. I'd say if you were building an engine with a lot of compression, boost, nitrous, or high dollar aluminium heads, I'd upgrade to head studs, but for a basic rebuild with Iron heads, the stock bolts can be used again. Some people will replace them, regardless, but they're not torque to yield, so I don't see any real problem.
 
cleanLX

cleanLX

Founding Member
Jan 17, 2001
976
536
144
Gearbanger 101 said:
the stock bolts can be used again ~ they're not torque to yield.
Click to expand...
You sure about that?
I went with ARP studs, necessary for a stocker no, but I definatly can use them over and over(and have), and you do get a more accurate tq on them... well, from what I've been told...
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
cleanLX said:
You sure about that?
Click to expand...
Stock head bolts are definitely not torque to yield. Just make sure to run a tap down the bolt-holes in the block, make sure the threads are clean before installing them. Also don’t forget to oil the threads and just under the head of the bolts as well as use some thread sealer on the lower bolts, as they run into the water jackets on the block.

I’ve reused stock bolts dozens of times as have many people. Like I said before, unless there are any drastic parameters like forced induction, high compression, nitrous, or aluminium heads, I wouldn’t worry too much about the stock bolts. You’ll be able to torque them accurately enough for iron heads. :nice:
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
No, the gaskets and block should be clean and dry before you lay them on. And remember, they only go on one way. But I like to use a thick bead of RVT Black silicone in place of the end gaskets on the lower intake manifold when I put it back on. You use the end gaskets that come with it, but I find that the silicone seals better. If you’re going to use the gaskets, just make sure to give them an ample dab in each corner.....as well as a thin layer around the intake and water jacket ports of the heads before I lay on the manifold gaskets.
 
gaslight

gaslight

Founding Member
Jul 12, 2000
3,354
11
99
Maine
whoever tells you that you can reuse those TORQUE TO YIELD bolts is a meathead. You can't reuse them. They stretch after the first use. Get a manual for your car. In the manual it will tell you not to reuse those bolts and it will tell you the correct way to do things. Take my advice and get the book.
 
Michael Yount

Michael Yount

Mustang Master
Apr 10, 2002
9,039
4
79
Charlotte, NC
Visit site
ARP does not make torque to yield fasteners - ARP are NOT torque to yield. Provided they're not overtorqued, they can be reused.

My understanding is that the factory switched to torque to yield head bolts at some point - I have a vague recollection that the SN95 cars (94/95) have torque to yield head bolts, but don't hold me to it. Torque to yield bolts can only be "torqued to yield" one time - can't be reused.
 
retro50

retro50

New Member
Jul 15, 2003
191
0
0
51
Plymouth,MA
90 blue5.0 has the correct answer. Ford used torque to yield head bolts on 93 and up 5.0L engines and they have flanges under the heads of the bolts. You can replace them with the earlier head bolt design and use the early torque spec.
 
ashford

ashford

Member
Dec 19, 2003
485
0
16
40
fargo ND
Visit site
i think in the 90's somewhere they went to torque to yield. well anyway the non torqu to yield can be use a few time but not indefinetly. i had a machinist put hardened valve seats in my 289. he screwed up the seat alignment i think because 5 seperate times i got a stuck exhaust valve after the engine got warmed up and had to pull the heads off 5 different times. about the 4th time when installing one of the head bolts didn't feel quite right and snapped off at about 60 foot pounds. not a big deal the bolt came right out with a screw driver, but ruined a gasket. ive ran across 2 other head bolts on other engine that didn't feel right so pulled them out stuck em in a vise and bent them and threw em away.
an easy way to tell if the head bolts are torqu to yield is to go your local parts store and if they have them in stock more than likely their torque to yeild.
 
Maryland Stang

Maryland Stang

Active Member
Aug 21, 2002
1,656
27
39
61
Greenville, NC
gaslight wrote:

whoever tells you that you can reuse those TORQUE TO YIELD bolts is a meathead.

I used my Haynes manual as a reference before I posted. When it said to make sure the head bolts went back into the same locations that they came out of I was sure they were reusable.

Ref: Haynes Ford Mustang & Mecury Capri - Section 2D-12 #9
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
gaslight said:
whoever tells you that you can reuse those TORQUE TO YIELD bolts is a meathead. You can't reuse them. They stretch after the first use. Get a manual for your car. In the manual it will tell you not to reuse those bolts and it will tell you the correct way to do things. Take my advice and get the book.
Click to expand...
Nobody said anything about reuseing torque to yield bolts.....meathead. ;)
 
YardSpecial

YardSpecial

New Member
Mar 20, 2003
2,664
0
0
MT
Visit site
1990 and up are TTY bolts and have a washer under the bolt head.

Should not be used more then 3 times.

prior 90 bolts should only be used once.

Page 214 in the Ford Mustang 5.0 book

So that the info I go by.

Intake torque is also important, to tight and U could blow the head gasket ! (common)

The Meathead !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
mustangkid05 how many times should i run at the track? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
W How many times has your car..... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
doug68hoss vinyl tops .which number you on so far..how many times replaceD? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
R how many times can you reuse felpro 1645 VC gaskets? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
R how many times can you reuse felpro 1645 VC gaskets? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
how many times should i run at the track?
How many times has your car.....
vinyl tops .which number you on so far..how many times replaceD?
how many times can you reuse felpro 1645 VC gaskets?
how many times can you reuse felpro 1645 VC gaskets?
Top Bottom