how many times can you reuse stock head bolts?

I have a '90 GT and this is the second time that the heads have been off, can I still use the same bolts?
You sure about that?Gearbanger 101 said:the stock bolts can be used again ~ they're not torque to yield.
Stock head bolts are definitely not torque to yield. Just make sure to run a tap down the bolt-holes in the block, make sure the threads are clean before installing them. Also don’t forget to oil the threads and just under the head of the bolts as well as use some thread sealer on the lower bolts, as they run into the water jackets on the block.cleanLX said:You sure about that?
Nobody said anything about reuseing torque to yield bolts.....meathead.gaslight said:whoever tells you that you can reuse those TORQUE TO YIELD bolts is a meathead. You can't reuse them. They stretch after the first use. Get a manual for your car. In the manual it will tell you not to reuse those bolts and it will tell you the correct way to do things. Take my advice and get the book.
