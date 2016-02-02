How Much Can The Stock Ecu Handle In The 95 Gt's?

smithX2
I am intrigued by the programmers and the thread outlining how and what can be changed. I am currently running a stock lower end with Edelbrock intake, SVO heads, E303 cam, 70mm throttle body, cold air intake, pulleys, no air pump, shorts with an X pipe. 5 speed with a stage 2 clutch, and stock fuel system.
Can more horse power be gained by tunning this set up? I will probably go to a bigger 347 or 351 with fuel injection in the near future, how far do you have to go to "tap out" the stock set up? I don't want to waste the money on a programmer if it will be short lived.
