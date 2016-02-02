How Much Can The Stock Ecu Handle In The 95 Gt's?

smithX2 said: I actually Hear the picky quote a lot. Click to expand...

Most of the people who will say things like that, do not really understand the inner workings of the 94 - 95 computer. many will also research and find how to's and examples that show you how to do certain things with the fox body, which do not directly correlate to the 94 - 95 cars.There are several key differences between the two models and the two computers. One of which being the computers dislike for calibrated mass air flow sensors.I personally have tuned a .630+" lift solid roller cammed stroker, with more than 245° of duration, and an LSA of 109... and had it idling rock solid at 700rpm on a T4M0 pcm.Hell, my turbo 351w idles smooth at 550, although I raised it to 750... and it's got 96lb injectors.