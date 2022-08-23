How much did all those lowering springs actually lower? SN95 question

About 5 years ago I bought some lowering springs for my 94 Gt from Late Model Resto. They claimed to lower the car 2", in reality it was 1" at most. But upon closer inspection, when running 18" wheels, the 94-98 cars look like they really should be lowered somewhere around 3 inches. Maybe it's 3.5", because you need to account for raising the car up an inch with the bigger rims. Do you agree? How low do you think the car should go if I still want it to be somewhat streetable? Remember, it gets raised a whole inch by the 18" wheels. I prefer not to sacrifice any tire height.



I like the car to be very low, but still above "slammed". I'm hoping someone here knows the right set of springs to accomplish this. I don't think it's the obligatory Eibach Pro kit. IIRC those only lowered the car something like 1.5". Not nearly enough.



Thanks!