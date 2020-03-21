How Much HP Added

Mar 21, 2020
A while back I bought a 5.0 v8 302 HO mustang (The car is a 1994 but I think the engine that was dropped into it is a 1995 I think). I have been doing some work to it fixing it up and getting it running better and was thinking of boring out the engine. I was doing some research and saw that the most common bores for this engine push the engine up to being either a 331 or a 347. Additionally I saw that 331 gives more torque where as a 347 gives more HP. Is this true? What is the average expected HP gain for each of the bores? Is going to the 347 size going to leave the walls dangerously thin? Thanks in advance for any help and info!
 

