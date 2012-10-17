How Much Hp Gain Will I Get From Gt40 Intake And 65mm Throttle Body?

As the other guys have stated Paul, upgrading to a 70mm at this point wouldn't be cost effective. If you had no throttle body at all and were in the market for one I would suggest the 70mm, but not if you've already got a 65mm unit read to go. Based on your current combo, the 65mm will be plenty for your current airflow needs.



There are more cost effective things to be spending your money on at this point.