How Much Hp Gain Will I Get From Gt40 Intake And 65mm Throttle Body?

ratio411

ratio411

Founding Member
Apr 21, 2002
3,870
73
109
Pensacola FL
I'd say 10 rwhp is a good guess. (~18 fwhp)
However, that's on a stock engine.

Like anything else with your engine, the gain from each mod is either hindered or enhanced by other mods.
So what gives 10 hp to a stock engine, might give 15 to a modded engine.
It's all in the mix.
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,457
1,376
234
Ontario, Canada
As bad a restriction as the stock E7TE heads are, the intake is even worse. I put the gains closer to 20-25fwhp....especially with the 65mm throttle body and the rest of his exhaust bolt ons. The difference between rear wheel and flywheel horsepower power is in the 13%-15% ballpark at modest power levels.
 
Paul Randle

Paul Randle

Member
Sep 27, 2012
87
2
8
30
orlando
Brian,
I have a question whats the difference between a 70mm and a 65mm? if i go with a 70mm will the gain be worth the extra money for the bigger throttle body?
 
JordanB21

JordanB21

Active Member
Feb 6, 2012
804
27
29
25
Killeen, Texas
Paul Randle said:
Brian,
I have a question whats the difference between a 70mm and a 65mm? if i go with a 70mm will the gain be worth the extra money for the bigger throttle body?
It wouldn't make a difference, the explorer intake has a 65mm lip I believe, that's why the throttle body matches. Unless you tried to do port work on the intake then it wouldn't do anything.
http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-for...-be-modified-for-a-70mm-throttle-body.862997/
yes I just refered to back to your own thread.
 
ratio411

ratio411

Founding Member
Apr 21, 2002
3,870
73
109
Pensacola FL
I wouldn't bother with 5mm on a car that has such a mild combo.

You could make a larger TB fit, and do all sorts of work, but I don't think you are going to get your money's worth with your combo.

It's all about cubic dollars.
 
ratio411

ratio411

Founding Member
Apr 21, 2002
3,870
73
109
Pensacola FL
Gearbanger 101 said:
The difference between rear wheel and flywheel horsepower power is in the 13%-15% ballpark at modest power levels.
I know this is off topic, but maybe some people might find it good info for bench racing.

The standard figures to go from flywheel power to rear wheel power in bench racing are:
Flywheel power - 20% = Rear wheel power (with an automatic trans)
Flywheel power - 15% = Rear wheel power (manual trans)

Those numbers can go as low as 12% with a T5/T56, aluminum driveshaft, and lighter than stock rims/tires.
(This formula was in use before my time. It is just a general rule of thumb.)
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,457
1,376
234
Ontario, Canada
As the other guys have stated Paul, upgrading to a 70mm at this point wouldn't be cost effective. If you had no throttle body at all and were in the market for one I would suggest the 70mm, but not if you've already got a 65mm unit read to go. Based on your current combo, the 65mm will be plenty for your current airflow needs.

There are more cost effective things to be spending your money on at this point.
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,302
2,733
223
gainesville
seeing as how the hp boost wouldnt even be worth the cost of new gaskets and tube of silicone much less the cost of a new TB, save the explorer intake do the explorer tb mod and look for a set of low buck heads. with better heads you can boost the 10hp to easily 25-40hp depending on setup.
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,884
1,028
194
NJ
As someone that once did just a gt40 (tubular) intake on a stock engine with 65mm tb, i say it's barely worth the effort.
If you are expecting any SOTP feel, you aren't going to get it.
 
Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
263
64
38
33
Houston, TX
How about with headers,exhaust, no cats. E cam, 70mm MAF..

Going from stock intake/tb to gt40 intake and 65mm tb i'll be able to feel it?

I sold my systemax yesterday, cause i didnt want to lose the 10hp/tq lower and might go pick up this explorer setup. + i need the 19lbers it comes with. So i know mine will run better and appropriately leaner vs. My pig rich setup now. (24's stock maf).
 
