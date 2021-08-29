How much HP/Torque have I added with these parts?

W

Walker410

New Member
Aug 12, 2021
9
0
1
32
UK
I have a stock ‘68 c code 289 bottom end and i’ve got all the below ready to be fitted, how much power at a best guess have I added?

Hooker comp long headers
Flowmaster American thunder 2.5” dual exhaust
Edelbrock RPM intake
Holley 600cfm carb
Edelbrock air filter
Petronix electronic ignition w/ new plugs and leads
AFR 165 58cc heads
Comp came 262XE cam
3.25 gears

Thanks

Phil
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Cylinder head choice
Replies
0
Views
53
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Walker410
W
tdmach1
Custom 1969 Mustang (pics) - What Cam Should I Use?
Replies
15
Views
2K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
bartl
bartl
streetstang67
Whats your guess on my hp?
Replies
4
Views
652
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
streetstang67
streetstang67
Calgary351GT
My 'wimpy' Windsor
Replies
36
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Calgary351GT
Calgary351GT
R
  • Locked
66 Mustang Fastback Pro Touring/Street
Replies
10
Views
8K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
raw23062
R
Top Bottom