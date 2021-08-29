How much HP/Torque have I added with these parts?

I have a stock ‘68 c code 289 bottom end and i’ve got all the below ready to be fitted, how much power at a best guess have I added?



Hooker comp long headers

Flowmaster American thunder 2.5” dual exhaust

Edelbrock RPM intake

Holley 600cfm carb

Edelbrock air filter

Petronix electronic ignition w/ new plugs and leads

AFR 165 58cc heads

Comp came 262XE cam

3.25 gears



Thanks



Phil