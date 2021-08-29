How much HP/Torque have I added with these parts?

I have a stock ‘68 c code 289 bottom end and i’ve got all the below ready to be fitted, how much power at a best guess have I added?
Hooker comp long headers
Flowmaster American thunder 2.5” dual exhaust
Edelbrock RPM intake
Holley 600cfm carb
Edelbrock air filter
Petronix electronic ignition w/ new plugs and leads
AFR 165 58cc heads
Comp came 262XE cam
3.25 gears
Thanks
Phil
Hooker comp long headers
Flowmaster American thunder 2.5” dual exhaust
Edelbrock RPM intake
Holley 600cfm carb
Edelbrock air filter
Petronix electronic ignition w/ new plugs and leads
AFR 165 58cc heads
Comp came 262XE cam
3.25 gears
Thanks
Phil