How much lower does the convertible sit? Debating lowering my car but.....

Jul 2, 2019
Curious for those who have lowered their convertible, what tire and rim size you run. I currently have 17x8 and 17x9 with 245/45 and 275/40 and I don't find it has a really bad 4x4 look like the coupes do, and I fear rubbing being a convertible with this setup. I seen pics of coupes with this setup at stock height, and yes they look a lot more 4x4 style. Tried to look around for picture examples, but any vert I see has just 245's squared, and usually 17x8. In your opinion, is it worth lowering at my current setup, and would I run into rubbing issues? I do not want to modify the fenders or start cutting anything. Do the vert's sit quite a bit lower being heavier?

Any pics of guys running this setup on a vert that is lowered would be great, or input from anyone who has experience.

ALSO: the springs I am looking at are the Steeda Sport lowering springs. It doesn't state they wont work on a convertible, like Eibach and other brands do, has anyone run these springs? Any of the convertible specific ones are currently on a long backorder for me, so these were the only ones I found that didn't specify not to use on a vert.

TIA
Recommendation on here to run H&R springs in my car... MM has them and they DO specify a vert part.....
 
