How much Oil for 5.0?

Mav, you are right.if the top of the oil level is above the bottom of the crankline, the crank whips the oil into a froth. i would not sweat a half quart, but if more i would drain it. you can pop the front drain - seems like i get a half quart out of it or so.some of the 5.0's are said to have incorrect dipstick markings. i know on mine, full is about 4.1 quarts. i am not stupid and did drain all the oil, etc.i just scribed a new full mark. make sure the filter is full when you do this (i.e., run it and let it sit overnight - assuming your oil filter has a good ADBV.