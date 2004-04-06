How much Oil for 5.0?

gooroo

The 5.0 takes 5 quarts, says so in the manual. If I am not badly mistaken it actually states in the manual that the stick will show over the full line. I have always run 5 quarts in mine with no problems. If I can find that statement in the manual I will post it.
 
rseifert

cool, thanks. I actually just read another post on the same topic. I had no idea all this time that keeping the level to the top af the "add" hash marked area was actually keeping my car low on oil! I put 5 in it today and its showing about a half a quart or more high. Guess i will mark that level and make it my new full. Thanks
 
gooroo

Yea, if you run 5 it is no prob, mine usually burns down to the full mark when it is time for a change, 3k miles. Can't complain for a motor with 151k miles, LOL. Damn the 5.0 is tough.
 
ECU5.0

ECU5.0

mine is usually half a quart low when i get my oil changed due to leaking and possibly a little burning but it has 193k on it and has the original oil pan gasket and rear main seal.
 
IndyBlk5.0

IndyBlk5.0

the reason why it is a half a quart high when you put 5 quarts in is probably becuase you did not drain the oil from the rear sump and front sump. it is a duel sump pan, you have to drain the oil from two different plugs, one in the front of the pan, on in the middle of the rear sump
 
_jb_

_jb_

IndyBlk5.0 said:
the reason why it is a half a quart high when you put 5 quarts in is probably becuase you did not drain the oil from the rear sump and front sump. it is a duel sump pan, you have to drain the oil from two different plugs, one in the front of the pan, on in the middle of the rear sump
I changed my oil about two days ago and did what ya said. It still shows as it being a little over.
 
88lx5oh

if i remember correctly the manual say it hold 5.0L of oil and 5 quarts is 4.73 so you guys should be a little under but when you do a change you dont get every drop of oil
ive done my part for today
 
70convert.302

70convert.302

yea theres oil seals that you can blow and all of your oil will be drained if you do not catch it(unlikely)...
 
Mavrick

Mavrick

You don't want too much oil.. thats bad. If your oil has air bubbles in it, you know you have way too much oil in the motor.. that means the crank is sitting in your oil-correct me if im wrong on that.

5.0L takes 5litres or quarts of oil. With 5litres of oil, my dipstick reads at the F in the word FULL.
 
HISSIN50

HISSIN50

"How long does it take to get help in here?
Mav, you are right. :nice:
if the top of the oil level is above the bottom of the crankline, the crank whips the oil into a froth. i would not sweat a half quart, but if more i would drain it. you can pop the front drain - seems like i get a half quart out of it or so.

some of the 5.0's are said to have incorrect dipstick markings. i know on mine, full is about 4.1 quarts. i am not stupid and did drain all the oil, etc. :)

i just scribed a new full mark. make sure the filter is full when you do this (i.e., run it and let it sit overnight - assuming your oil filter has a good ADBV.
 
_jb_

_jb_

rseifert said:
Does anyone know what the manual actually says for the oil capacity in the 5.0. I always put a little too much in, i wish I knew the exact amount. Thanks
Why would you put x amount of oil into an engine that you have no idea how much oil it takes? :shrug:

Or were you just wondering because you have another engine, like a 331, 347, 351. ect.?
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

4.5 quarts used to fill them to the full mark on the stick
I started on the line changing oil at a Lincoln Merc dealer in 1979
I was taught to save that last 1/2 quart and change my own oil with the extra 10-30 I accumulated
Did it for 25 years. most of them are full at 4.5 including most V6's like Explorer and Taurus, T bird and Tempo
Being a half quart high on the stick will not cause too much trouble
But we used to get complaints (that is a big no go at the Lincoln store)(complaints were kept to a minimum whatever the cost)
 
