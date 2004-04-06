How much Oil for 5.0?

rseifert
Does anyone know what the manual actually says for the oil capacity in the 5.0. I always put a little too much in, i wish I knew the exact amount. Thanks
IndyBlk5.0 said:the reason why it is a half a quart high when you put 5 quarts in is probably becuase you did not drain the oil from the rear sump and front sump. it is a duel sump pan, you have to drain the oil from two different plugs, one in the front of the pan, on in the middle of the rear sump
zeusmoto said:is someone gonna tell me what the oil overfill will do to me
What will happen ? Will it cause lifter tick?If you overfill, it will be about as bad as not having enough oil.
