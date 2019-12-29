Noobz347
One of the top questions asked on automotive sites, right along with "How Big a Tire Can I Fit".
This video is cool because they run a stock GT350R right next to one with the Supercharger Kit.
View: https://youtu.be/OF2_IBrp3rQ?t=61
Of course, and as always: Your results [will] vary.
