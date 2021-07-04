Wheels-Tires How much wheel clearances?

I've got a '94 GT that had 18x9s up front and 18x10s out back that I hate. I like the old school look so I pulled the 15x4s off the front of my V8 Ranger and slapped them on. I read all the threads and I did have to grind some on the caliper bracket. The wheel is on, torqued down and doesn't rub but it is very tight. Is there a set amount of clearance I need between the wheel and bracket? Can the wheel, bracket or bearing flex enough to make contact or should i just run it? I really want this to work. The car looks 100 times better with the 165R15s on front and 275/60R15s out back.
20210703_161835.jpg
 

