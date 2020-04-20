How should I go about getting to 600hp?

Anton3v
I have a vortech supercharged 2006. It's pushing 460 to the wheels and 450 tq. I want to get it to around 600, however, I know there are measures I need to take before then. I was wondering if these steps were reasonable. On 10psi from 3.6 pulley.
Long Tube headers and X pipe in a two weeks. It'll probably get me to about 475.
Forged Rotating assembly rated for 1000
Clutch rated for 800
Driveshaft rated for 1000
Fuel Pumps
8 rib belt
3.25 pulley or
2.87 or 3.125 pulley ? Not sure how much boost these would make.
