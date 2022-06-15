How time flies

1hot87gt

1hot87gt

5 Year Member
Mar 17, 2017
340
257
93
51
New York
Was just sitting here thinking. Next month I will have owned my car 25 years. It is an ‘87 that I bought in ‘97. That’s almost half of my life as I’m 51. What made me think about it was I’m eating dinner watching my dinner TV which is usually Last Man Standing. Like their humor, political views, but mostly because they are car guys. This particular episode had Tim Allen’s old green pick up truck stolen from his garage and how it affected him. It made me think about my car and the bond that has grown between myself and that machine in these past 25 years. We’ve been through a lot together. Even though I don’t use it nearly as much as I’d like to, and it spends most of its life under a cover in the garage just waiting for me to find some time for a cruise or maybe a car show, I don’t know what I would do if something happened to it and it wasn’t there. Sometimes running out in the middle of the night to go to work, or on the weekend when I’m running around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to do all the stuff I didn’t have time to do all week, I’ll just peel back the cover and steal a quick glance. Maybe once I retire in another 10 years or so, I’ll have the time to really enjoy it. But, for now, it makes me feel good just knowing it’s there. Anybody else can relate to this?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users

  • Sponsors(?)


Mark 7 LSC

Mark 7 LSC

Active Member
Feb 8, 2017
46
29
38
Triple D Dallas, Texas
1hot87gt said:
Was just sitting here thinking. Next month I will have owned my car 25 years. It is an ‘87 that I bought in ‘97. That’s almost half of my life as I’m 51. What made me think about it was I’m eating dinner watching my dinner TV which is usually Last Man Standing. Like their humor, political views, but mostly because they are car guys. This particular episode had Tim Allen’s old green pick up truck stolen from his garage and how it affected him. It made me think about my car and the bond that has grown between myself and that machine in these past 25 years. We’ve been through a lot together. Even though I don’t use it nearly as much as I’d like to, and it spends most of its life under a cover in the garage just waiting for me to find some time for a cruise or maybe a car show, I don’t know what I would do if something happened to it and it wasn’t there. Sometimes running out in the middle of the night to go to work, or on the weekend when I’m running around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to do all the stuff I didn’t have time to do all week, I’ll just peel back the cover and steal a quick glance. Maybe once I retire in another 10 years or so, I’ll have the time to really enjoy it. But, for now, it makes me feel good just knowing it’s there. Anybody else can relate to this?
Click to expand...
Tomorrow isn't promised to no one. So how about you make time and enjoy it now!!!
 
  • Like
  • Agree
Reactions: 3 users
1hot87gt

1hot87gt

5 Year Member
Mar 17, 2017
340
257
93
51
New York
Very, very true sir. And I say that to myself every time I take her out and fall in love all over again. That I’m gonna make the time to use it more. Then it goes back into the garage. Life takes over. And she sits. I pray I stay healthy and am able to work up to retirement age, and then can reap some of the benefits of years of hard work. A big part of those benefits would be to have the time, money and health to enjoy the things I worked so hard to get. And one of those would definitely be my car.

But your right. You just never know.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,555
14,470
224
Massachusetts
I'm at 25 years now myself. I'm 41 so that's more than half my life. The car was my first car and what I drove in HS and is actually in my will.

I'm not sure what would happen if i lost mine. Lots of good memories. Hell, i drove the damn thing to my Prom and remember doing a burnout on my last day of HS!
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 2 users
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,006
1,357
133
67
Florida
Had my Dodge for almost 32 years.. I wish I had gotten some pictures of it in the field I pulled it out of before I trailered it home.... Sold it a few months ago and for the first few weeks everytime I walked in the garage I had a minor stroke..... LOL ... It consumed so much of my life in some ways I am glad its gone...
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
3,076
2,329
143
Long Island, NY
I’ve always grown attached to my vehicles. This one took a while, but now that it’s got a lot of my own blood, sweat, and tears (and maybe some beers) in it, I definitely understand where you’re coming from.
I recently gave my daughter my old ‘02 F150,that I bought new, to drive when she got her license. I love that’s it’s still in the family, and will probably keep it when she gets tired of it, and gets something different. I always joke that that will be my next restoration project!
Back to the mustang, and you’re talk of the car cover. My brother recently gave me a cover to keep on it in the garage. I used to enjoy seeing it sitting there every time I popped in the garage….. with the cover on it’s just not the same. The cover almost produces an “out of site, out of mind thing”.
I’m about to hit the big five 0 myself, so am in a similar situation….. hoping to get through the next ten with my health, and then really start to enjoy a lot more free time! Fingers crossed!
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,445
736
143
59
nevada
Can't relate to not enjoying my car since I got her on 7/7/07. Just one month away from our 15th year anniversary. We have driven everyday together, and I still enjoy the ever living shot out of her.
I guess I will never understand those who keep them in a garage for only occasional drives, but to each his own.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,348
1,162
164
42
Little Elm, TX
While mine isn't the one I drove in HS, it's becoming exactly what I *wanted* to make mine in HS. The current one is a 92 coupe and in HS I drove an 88 Coupe. I've actually just hit the 10 year ownership mark on mine last month. Enjoy your cars now if you can, I know I'll enjoy the hell out of mine when I get it back.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Bullitt347

Bullitt347

I have been doing it wrong this whole time
15 Year Member
Mar 23, 2007
2,658
1,594
184
Middle of Maine
Yeah, I don't have any nostalgia for the "car I drove in high school". It was the late 70's and all of the cars sucked. It was all decals and bogus claims. The screaming chicken on the hood of a 79 Trans Am comes to mind. Big graphics, crappy performance.
I have had the current 89' Saleen since 1999, worked on it for the previous owner since 1990. So this car has some pull on my heart strings.
Imagine growing up with Boss 429 Mustangs, the 69' Z28 Camero, the 70' 455 Stage 1 Buick GS, Hemi Cudas and then getting to driving age and seeing smog choked, low compression crap as the new vehicles. What a disappointment.
 
  • Agree
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
Habu135

Habu135

Mustang Master
Jan 10, 2019
993
610
103
California
I realized the other day that my 8 year old son will likely see the year 2100. If that doesn't make you feel old nothing will.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,006
1,357
133
67
Florida
Habu135 said:
I realized the other day that my 8 year old son will likely see the year 2100. If that doesn't make you feel old nothing will.
Click to expand...
Imagine the entire United States like the Movie " Escape from New York"....... Thats my prediction
 
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,006
1,357
133
67
Florida
Bullitt347 said:
Yeah, I don't have any nostalgia for the "car I drove in high school". It was the late 70's and all of the cars sucked. It was all decals and bogus claims. The screaming chicken on the hood of a 79 Trans Am comes to mind. Big graphics, crappy performance.
I have had the current 89' Saleen since 1999, worked on it for the previous owner since 1990. So this car has some pull on my heart strings.
Imagine growing up with Boss 429 Mustangs, the 69' Z28 Camero, the 70' 455 Stage 1 Buick GS, Hemi Cudas and then getting to driving age and seeing smog choked, low compression crap as the new vehicles. What a disappointment.
Click to expand...
My first car I bought when I was 14-15.... I think it had a PCV valve.....
DSCF0976.JPG
 
Habu135

Habu135

Mustang Master
Jan 10, 2019
993
610
103
California
limp said:
Imagine the entire United States like the Movie " Escape from New York"....... Thats my prediction
Click to expand...
Apparently you haven't visited Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA, Chicago or Baltimore in a while. LOL!

I don't go anywhere in LA County without a little friend.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,006
1,357
133
67
Florida
Habu135 said:
Apparently you haven't visited Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA, Chicago or Baltimore in a while. LOL!
Click to expand...
Well the movie was ONLY New York... Look how far we have come.... Remember I said the ENTIRE USA>....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1hot87gt
Vortech v-3 oil change
Replies
10
Views
358
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
194
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
5ltr7up
Bolt on exhaust system with factory manifolds and cats.
Replies
1
Views
274
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
90
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
L
I’m Curious —-Why a Fox?
Replies
123
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Top Bottom