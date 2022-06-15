How time flies

Was just sitting here thinking. Next month I will have owned my car 25 years. It is an ‘87 that I bought in ‘97. That’s almost half of my life as I’m 51. What made me think about it was I’m eating dinner watching my dinner TV which is usually Last Man Standing. Like their humor, political views, but mostly because they are car guys. This particular episode had Tim Allen’s old green pick up truck stolen from his garage and how it affected him. It made me think about my car and the bond that has grown between myself and that machine in these past 25 years. We’ve been through a lot together. Even though I don’t use it nearly as much as I’d like to, and it spends most of its life under a cover in the garage just waiting for me to find some time for a cruise or maybe a car show, I don’t know what I would do if something happened to it and it wasn’t there. Sometimes running out in the middle of the night to go to work, or on the weekend when I’m running around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to do all the stuff I didn’t have time to do all week, I’ll just peel back the cover and steal a quick glance. Maybe once I retire in another 10 years or so, I’ll have the time to really enjoy it. But, for now, it makes me feel good just knowing it’s there. Anybody else can relate to this?