How To Adjust TB Butterfly

Per the title, I just took my MAF and TB off for a cleaning, as my mustang is having a surging idle issue since changing tune back to stock.

TB is dirty, and needs a good clean. However, despite that, I noted the butterfly also remains open always.

how much, if any, should there be a gap on these 2012 Mustang throttle bodies? If you look at the below images, the image with the butterfly closed is with my finger depressing it. The gap is the butterfly in its relaxed state.

I am curious if this is simply the necessary gap, or if this is something I need to modify to get it set at closed again before reinstalling.
Any and all assistance is greatly appreciated!
 

