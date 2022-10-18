How to Aim Your Fog Lights | Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5RXq28ZOYo



In this video, we show you how to properly aim your fog lights using our Elite Series Fog Lamps. With an integrated aiming adjustment screw, this process can be completed in just a couple of minutes with a measuring tape, tape, and Phillips head screwdriver.

0:00 Introduction
0:15 Vehicle Positioning
0:23 Height/Distance Measurement
0:49 Aiming Adjustments
1:22 Summary

The Elite Series Fog Lamps are the first OE-style fog lights that were designed for true performance. With a custom-engineered patent-pending optic, multi-die automotive emitters, and high-power full-copper circuit boards, the Elite Series fog light delivers up to 5 times more output than halogen lamps. With a plug-and-play installation, this is one of the easiest and most effective upgrades you can make to improve your visibility in inclement weather.

We're proud to say that our Elite Series Fog Lamps were not imported. They were designed, tested, and assembled in St. Louis, Missouri, and are backed with an industry-leading 8-year warranty!

Get your Elite Series Fog Lamps here:

Fog Lamp Upgrade | LED Fog Light Assembly

Upgrade your Subaru, Toyota, Ford, or Lexus with LED fog lamps. Superior output, with sharp cutoff and wide field of view, and modern LED appearance.
www.diodedynamics.com www.diodedynamics.com

Questions or concerns? Email us at [email protected] or call 314-205-3033 Monday-Friday CST.
 
