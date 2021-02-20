How to bleed power steering correctly?

W

wheshkde

New Member
Feb 15, 2021
1
0
0
18
Minnesota
02 Mustang GT, 155k

TLDR; Perpetual power steering whine when at idle and especially when braking and turning.

Had a bad brake fluid leak that ended with no brake pressure at all. Replaced caliper and line and bled system and that fixed that and the pedal felt normal.

However, as soon as I started it it started making a very loud power steering noise. It gets worse when turning and when braking. These cars have a hydro boost brake booster so the brakes are related to the power steering fluid in ways. I don’t think the steering is any worse now, but the brakes feel different, you go further on the pedal to get the same braking pressure. The noise is really bad even just at idle.

The level of fluid is fine. I attempted to bleed the ps system by turning wheel lock to lock 10 times, and pumping brake 10 times with res open and car off but that didn’t really do anything.

Could it really just be air in the system? Maybe I’m not bleeding it right. And why did it happen after brake replacement?

After attempting to bleed it a second time the noise was a little less worse when idling and turning but still awful when braking. I looked at the reservoir after I started it and turned it off and there were tons of bubbles.

(This is my first post so please let me know if I'm posting in the wrong place)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Hydro-Boost Conversion - No Brakes
Replies
0
Views
182
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
hftrud
H
P
No power steering or brakes
Replies
4
Views
650
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
stormsedge
stormsedge
Scottgf
No Power steering/ Power brakes at high RPM
Replies
8
Views
477
SVT Tech Forum
Scottgf
Scottgf
L
Power Brake Booster won't boost
Replies
1
Views
137
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
Brake free play issue after installing CSRP front disc power brake conversion kit on 1965 Mustang
Replies
5
Views
299
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom