how to block off the ports from smog pump on the heads

i have heard of people cutting the small ports off the tubing and flipping them around and re-bolting them up (not sure how good of a seal this would make though) or you could use an old spark plug with the ceramic busted off

I've done this twice with success each time with the engine still in the car. LMR.com also sells a Pypes plug kit for the ports as well but you need to have the heads off or engine out of the car IMO to install them.This is how I did it.Left side gets installed on right side and flipped over and then repeat for opposite side. Piece of cake.