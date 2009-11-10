how to block off the ports from smog pump on the heads

90lxcoupe

90lxcoupe

If by kit, you mean bolt, then yes, Ace hardware or home deopt sells the kit.
 
tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

You can do it on your own just as easily. It can just be closed with a proper sized bolt I believe. I'm sure someone will be able to give you more details, the PO of my car did it for me
 
tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

On second thought, I'll sell you a kit, $50 :D comes with everything you need


Kit contains:
1-bolt
1-thread tape or locktite (customers choice)
1- instruction booklet
 
I

Informant736

i have heard of people cutting the small ports off the tubing and flipping them around and re-bolting them up (not sure how good of a seal this would make though) or you could use an old spark plug with the ceramic busted off
 
87GT Drop Top

87GT Drop Top

It's 5/8 course threads. The only problem is the holes usually have so much carbon build up you can't get them in there. I took my pipe off and cut the part off that bolted to the head. Then I welded the hole shut on the piece I cut off and bolted them back on.
 
SaleenGT2001

SaleenGT2001

thanks for the info. i got some 5/8 by 1" bolts and after about 10 min of PB blaster and working the bolt in and out with an impact they are both all the way down to the head with teflon tape on them.

that was an easy fix:D
 
lancec2c30

lancec2c30

I am not sure which spark plug you are supposed to use, but the stockers I pulled out of the 5.0 didn't work. Not to mention all the carbon build up.

So I just bolted the crossover tube back on and capped it off.
 
W

wv109323

Erg Port Block off

As a note for future reference, not all heads are threaded for the 5/8" bolt or set screw. Mine (that were not threaded) were E7 heads off a 1993 Thunderbird 5.0. On these I used a plate to go over main hole and a 1/4" bolt to hold the plate on. THE threaded 1/4" hole is already existing.
A kit of(2) plates and(2) bolts can be bought for $15-19.00.
 
87GT Drop Top

87GT Drop Top

wv109323 said:
As a note for future reference, not all heads are threaded for the 5/8" bolt or set screw. Mine (that were not threaded) were E7 heads off a 1993 Thunderbird 5.0. On these I used a plate to go over main hole and a 1/4" bolt to hold the plate on. THE threaded 1/4" hole is already existing.
A kit of(2) plates and(2) bolts can be bought for $15-19.00.
Click to expand...
There are threads in the big hole. It's just so full of carbon you can't see them.
 
D

Dennis-87GT

SaleenGT2001 said:
thanks for the info. i got some 5/8 by 1" bolts and after about 10 min of PB blaster and working the bolt in and out with an impact they are both all the way down to the head with teflon tape on them.
Click to expand...
For my Edlebrock alum heads: I used 5/8 x 1" bolt. Got aluminum drain plug washers, and used anti-seize on threads.
Cleaned the hole out with carb cleaner plus working bolt in and out. What a pain with the heads on the car!
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

Informant736 said:
i have heard of people cutting the small ports off the tubing and flipping them around and re-bolting them up (not sure how good of a seal this would make though) or you could use an old spark plug with the ceramic busted off
Click to expand...
I've done this twice with success each time with the engine still in the car. LMR.com also sells a Pypes plug kit for the ports as well but you need to have the heads off or engine out of the car IMO to install them.

This is how I did it.
thermactor.jpg

Left side gets installed on right side and flipped over and then repeat for opposite side. Piece of cake.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Look on amazon for 5.0 302 thermactor plugs. That's what I used in my TFS heads...same ones they use behind accessory brackets on the front of the head.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I have also used spark plugs with the metal tips broken off porcelain removed and back welded shut.
 
