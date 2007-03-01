How-To: "Build an Engine" Tutorial.

Now to button up the bottom end, install your oil pump, driveshaft and pan.Make sure the metal "tang-washer" is positioned up, closest to the deck.That way you can remove the distributer without pulling the oil pump driveshaftout of the pump.Install a new gasket and torque the mounting bolts to 30lbs.Also torque the oil pump pickup mounting ear nut to 30lbs. Phew.Clean your oil pan, just like EVERYTHING else, just prior to installingeach part.Lay down the oil pan gasket, with a gasket sealer on the side facing the block.Use some ultra black RTV on the edges where they meal the rubber seal.Put more RTV on the pan rails, just a thin coat.Now the oil pan bolts can be started. Loosly assemble.Bring the #1 piston up to TDC. Set the cam so the dowel in the 6 O'clock position.Allign the "." on the cam sprocket to 6 o'clock. Allign the "." on the crank sprocketto the 12 o'clock setting. Slide the sprockets on to look like this.A dab of red loctite on the camshaft bolt, and 45lbs of torque will hold it onsecurly.Now clean your timing cover, and install a new front seal and a new gasket withan adheisive.Bolt the timing cover/waterpump on.Slide on the harmonic dampner. It, along with the dowel pins will locatethe front cover. Now torque the bottom oil pan bolts to 15lbs and the timing coverfront bolts to 20-25lbs.Install with sealant the oil pressure sender adapter or mechanical gauge bung.------------------------------------------------The shortblock is now finished.------------------------------------------------Next, clean the deck and heads.Install the head gasket with the 'front' designation to the front.Put the heads on, alligning with the dowels.Clean the threads of the head bolts and coat the top (longer) bolts in oil.Loose fit them.Clean and apply RTV to the upper threads of the lower bolts.Torque them in three equal steps, from the center outward to final torque. (here, 65lbs/ARP bolts.)Starting to look good.Now get your valvetrain out, it's next.----------------------------------------------------------Drop in your lifters. Orient the dogbones, with the "top" side up.Drop in the pushrods.Get the lifter valley 'spider' and position in pushing down on the dogbones.There is no set torque spec for the bolts here, but 15lbs will be fine.I am using full roler-stud mount rockers. Assuming this is a proven combo, since I wontbe covering valvetrain geometry. Face the flat side of the roller fulcrum up.Your tips line up correctly if the geometry is correct, with little sweep and asmall central contact patch.Finish installing all the rockers. To adjust hydraulic preload, pick a cylinder.Rotate the crank clockwise untill the exhaust lifter just starts to come up offthe base circle of the cam. Just as it starts to come up, you cam be sure the intake valveis closed. Hand tighten the rocker nut wile simultaniously 'twirling' the pushrodwith your other hand. Just as it starts to get hard to spin, stop tightening downthe nut. This is zero lash, where there is no preload, but all the 'slack is taken up'.Depending on your cam, and application, Set the preload by turning the nut tighter1/2 turn.(or your predetermined spec.) Now hold it in place and tighten the allen grub screw inside the nut.Now that rocker is set. Keep on turning the crank untill that intake lifter comes up,opens all the way, then starts to close. When it's 2/3 the way closed, stop turning the crankand adjust the exhust valve.Repeat for all the cylinders.Now set the #1 piston to TDC on the compression stroke (both valves closed)Clean your valve covers.Lay out your lower intake manifold gaskets. (And crossover strips if you dont use just RTV)Torque the valve cover bolts to 12LBS-15LBSNow it's time for the intake.