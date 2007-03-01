How-To: "Build an Engine" Tutorial.

ozanracing

New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0
So I Picked up my fresh block today.
E7TE casting, bored .030" over to fit my pistons.

dscn1202os5.jpg


I thought I would do a write up about how to build an engine,
since I have a new camera, and since I was going to be building one
again I figured why not? So Here's the way I built this motor.


First thing to do after unloading the block is install the rear
cam plug.
dscn1204gv0.jpg


Stake it in with a flat head to secure it to the block.
dscn1205vt5.jpg


Apply threadlock to the rear oil galley plugs.
dscn1206ko4.jpg


Should look like this.
dscn1207ru2.jpg


Now the engine can be mounted on a stand:
dscn1209wb5.jpg


I stat with the expansion plugs.
dscn1211yj0.jpg


Drive them in with a socket and mallet. Apply RTV sealer
to the lip.
Stake these plugs also. 3 on each one is good.
dscn1212br1.jpg


Now I clean out the cylinders with PAPER towels and apply a good
amount of comp cams (or similar) cam break-in lube to protect the bore walls.
dscn1216op3.jpg


Get out an air compressor and use a nozzle to clean off any debris.
dscn1218ov3.jpg


Clean the blocks bearing saddles with carb cleaner.
dscn1219jv8.jpg


Drive in the timing cover dowels.
dscn1220wv7.jpg


Install the front oil galley plugs, with RTV.
dscn1221hb1.jpg


Drive in the head dowels with a mallet (if the deck is clean, otherwise wait on this step)
dscn1222um1.jpg


Apply LOTS of cam lube to the lobes and journals. Clean and lube
the cam bearings, and install the cam carfuly.
It's easy to guide the cam if there in a long bolt threaded in
the front.
dscn1223mp1.jpg


Install the camshaft-to-block thrust plate. Use red locktite on the
bolts, and torque them to 12-15lbs.
dscn1226qu5.jpg


Set the upper bearing inserts (with holes/grooves) in the block.
The #3 thrust bearing is the one with "side rails".
dscn1227jp9.jpg


Clean the main bearing caps, then install the bearings, lining
up the "tabs".
dscn1228ae4.jpg


Now the crankshaft can be placed in the block.
dscn1229ae7.jpg


Lay a strip of Plastigauge (green package, .001"-.003")on the journals.
Make sure the crank is clean, and not oily.
dscn1230an8.jpg


Seat the main caps by striking them in thier respective (Numbered, with arrows facing towards #1, the front of the engine)
Locations with a hammer at a 45 degree angle.
Do not just run the bolts down to allign the main caps in thier registers.
Torque the caps in three even steps, starting from the center
outward, to a final setting of 70LBS.
Let it rest for a minute after being torqued. DO NOT rotate the crank
dscn1231yb9.jpg


Now remove the caps carfuly, and read the measurement.
.002" main bearing oil clearance.
(I did the rods the same way, but with them and the crank on a
workbench, prior to this assembly. Same Ideal .002" for thr rod
bearing oil clearance.)
dscn1233ak2.jpg


Apply liberal assembly lube to the barrings and main journals
after cleaning off the
plastigauge.
dscn1235rc2.jpg


Replace the caps in order.
dscn1236vd0.jpg


Make sure to lube the rear main seal.
dscn1237bb8.jpg


Torque all but the center, #3 cap, using the same 3-step-center-outward method.
Pry the crank back and forth to seat the thrust bearing.
dscn1239ka4.jpg


Pry crank forward and while holding it there torque the #3 also.
Now check and rotate the crank. It should spin freely with little resistasnce.
dscn1240wt5.jpg



Now the crank is finished, and attention can be turned to the pistons/rings/rods and bearings.

I'll be doing that next. If anyone has a specific question feel free to post up.
Or comments or whatever....:D





 

5.0 Nostalgia

5.0 Nostalgia

10 Year Member
Feb 28, 2003
904
5
39
CT
I actually do have one question. When you say you are lubricating the rear main seal, where exactly are you doing that? Do you mean on the sides to help it slide in? I ask because I was just putting my flywheel on last week and noticed some junk building up on the rear main seal. It wasn't leaking, but there was some dirt on the area of it that faces the flywheel (the only area visible once installed. I wiped some of the dirt off and therefore some of the oil. Will this be a problem? I am using a scattershield and absolutely do not want to take that thing off again unless this will cause some catestrophic failure. That thing is so time consuming.
 
9

95.0Stang

Member
Feb 20, 2003
538
1
18
41
Kansas
I dont understand what you mean when you say..."stake it in" how do you do this and what is the reason behind it?

Also do you put RTV around the edges BEFORE or AFTER you but them in the block?

This is a great write up with lots of great pics. I will def use this as a guide when I build my own motor!
 
New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0
5.0 Nostalgia said:
I actually do have one question. When you say you are lubricating the rear main seal, where exactly are you doing that?............... Will this be a problem?
Click to expand...

Lubericate it on the crank, were it meets the inner portion of the seal, so the surface
on which it rotates on.

Shouldn't be a problem, but keep a keen eye on it.
 
New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0
95.0Stang said:
I dont understand what you mean when you say..."stake it in" how do you do this and what is the reason behind it?

Also do you put RTV around the edges BEFORE or AFTER you but them in the block?

This is a great write up with lots of great pics. I will def use this as a guide when I build my own motor!
Click to expand...

You put a flat head screwdriver up to it at a 45* angle and hit the screwdriver untill it
makes a dent in both the plug and block.
This keeps it from coming out.
Put RTV on the edges BEFORE you install the plug.
 
New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0

I'll assume that the pistons and rods are assembled already, like mine here.
Now clean the ring lands, and bearing mating surfaces.
Also keep the rods and thier respective (numbered) caps togeather
at all times.
dscn1247xe6.jpg


Like this:
dscn1255vj2.jpg


Now take your top ring and place it in a bore. Ude one of the pistons
turned upside down and square the ring up. Take a feeler gauge and
note the ring gap. .004" per 1" of bore. My rings are pregapped
to .018" (you can see on the feeler gauge if you look close at the picture.)
and that will provide excellent sealing, and still permit the use of n20.
dscn1248pi2.jpg


After your rings check out okay, install the first (Oil) ring.
Make sure the ends seat flat in the groove. Now wrap the oil ring expanders
above and below the oil ring
dscn1249fl3.jpg


For the primary and secondary rings it's best to use an expander to install them.
Follow ring makers directions for correct orientation.
dscn1251vb2.jpg


Now repeat with the remaining pistons.
dscn1257ys3.jpg


Once they are all ringed up, you can install the bearings.
dscn1258tw2.jpg


Turn the crank (might be hard to tell depth in the picture) to its BTC position.
(so the rod journal is as far away from the block deck as possible)
dscn1259un0.jpg


Lube the bearings and protect the rod bolts from damaging the bores by covering them
with bolt protectors or rubber hose.
dscn1260cu9.jpg


Fill up some container large enough to submerge a piston in it with oil and dip the
rings in.
dscn1261sc0.jpg


Fit your piston ring compressor on now, leaving some of the piston skirt
exposed to help guide it in.
dscn1262os6.jpg


Allign the top ring end gap with the arrow or mark on the piston, facing the FRONT of
the engine. Allign the second ring end gap 180* from the top, facing the rear of the
block.
dscn1264ky3.jpg


Lower the rod down and the piston in. While holding down on the edge of the compressor
tap the piston in. STOP if it starts to go in and gets stuck. Tap it untill it goes
all the way into the bore.
dscn1266qv2.jpg


Now rotate the crank and push on the piston (carfuly) to get it lined up with the journal.
Lube the cap bearing and, noting cap number direction install the cap.
I torque the rod bolt nuts to 25 ft-lb.
dscn1267vm9.jpg


Not bad for a days work.:D
 

goodfastncheap

goodfastncheap

Member
Dec 25, 2006
100
0
17
Bellevue, NE
Nice job, especially the clear photos.

How do you orient your ring gaps? Top ring, 10oclock; second ring, 2oclock; oilring rails opposite sides, oil expander, 6oclock?
 
jb1dsl

jb1dsl

Member
May 24, 2004
566
0
17
44
Marianna, Fl.
Are you going to complete the whole motor on here? Heads, distibutor,intake, everything. Are you going to do a complete install?
 
ozanracing

ozanracing

New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0
Now to button up the bottom end, install your oil pump, driveshaft and pan.
dscn1271mi7.jpg


Make sure the metal "tang-washer" is positioned up, closest to the deck.
That way you can remove the distributer without pulling the oil pump driveshaft
out of the pump.
Install a new gasket and torque the mounting bolts to 30lbs.
Also torque the oil pump pickup mounting ear nut to 30lbs. Phew.
dscn1273xg3.jpg


Clean your oil pan, just like EVERYTHING else, just prior to installing
each part.
dscn1281gu6.jpg


Lay down the oil pan gasket, with a gasket sealer on the side facing the block.
Use some ultra black RTV on the edges where they meal the rubber seal.
dscn1282ni8.jpg


Put more RTV on the pan rails, just a thin coat.
dscn1283rg2.jpg


Now the oil pan bolts can be started. Loosly assemble.
dscn1285yw0.jpg


Bring the #1 piston up to TDC. Set the cam so the dowel in the 6 O'clock position.
Allign the "." on the cam sprocket to 6 o'clock. Allign the "." on the crank sprocket
to the 12 o'clock setting. Slide the sprockets on to look like this.
dscn1288ng3.jpg


A dab of red loctite on the camshaft bolt, and 45lbs of torque will hold it on
securly.
dscn1289jv6.jpg


Now clean your timing cover, and install a new front seal and a new gasket with
an adheisive.
dscn1290hz1.jpg


Bolt the timing cover/waterpump on.
dscn1292ul9.jpg


Slide on the harmonic dampner. It, along with the dowel pins will locate
the front cover. Now torque the bottom oil pan bolts to 15lbs and the timing cover
front bolts to 20-25lbs.
dscn1296xg4.jpg


Install with sealant the oil pressure sender adapter or mechanical gauge bung.
dscn1295xp6.jpg


------------------------------------------------
The shortblock is now finished.:D
------------------------------------------------


Next, clean the deck and heads.
dscn1300uh7.jpg


Install the head gasket with the 'front' designation to the front.
dscn1301mm9.jpg


Put the heads on, alligning with the dowels.
dscn1303se6.jpg


Clean the threads of the head bolts and coat the top (longer) bolts in oil.
Loose fit them.
dscn1305vr7.jpg


Clean and apply RTV to the upper threads of the lower bolts.
dscn1307dm4.jpg


Torque them in three equal steps, from the center outward to final torque. (here, 65lbs/ARP bolts.)
dscn1309zo3.jpg


Starting to look good.
Now get your valvetrain out, it's next.

----------------------------------------------------------

Drop in your lifters. Orient the dogbones, with the "top" side up.
Drop in the pushrods.
Get the lifter valley 'spider' and position in pushing down on the dogbones.
There is no set torque spec for the bolts here, but 15lbs will be fine.
dscn1319bv0.jpg


I am using full roler-stud mount rockers. Assuming this is a proven combo, since I wont
be covering valvetrain geometry. Face the flat side of the roller fulcrum up.
dscn1322ut3.jpg


Your tips line up correctly if the geometry is correct, with little sweep and a
small central contact patch.
dscn1326vy7.jpg


Finish installing all the rockers. To adjust hydraulic preload, pick a cylinder.
Rotate the crank clockwise untill the exhaust lifter just starts to come up off
the base circle of the cam. Just as it starts to come up, you cam be sure the intake valve
is closed. Hand tighten the rocker nut wile simultaniously 'twirling' the pushrod
with your other hand. Just as it starts to get hard to spin, stop tightening down
the nut. This is zero lash, where there is no preload, but all the 'slack is taken up'.
Depending on your cam, and application, Set the preload by turning the nut tighter
1/2 turn.(or your predetermined spec.) Now hold it in place and tighten the allen grub screw inside the nut.
Now that rocker is set. Keep on turning the crank untill that intake lifter comes up,
opens all the way, then starts to close. When it's 2/3 the way closed, stop turning the crank
and adjust the exhust valve.
Repeat for all the cylinders.
Now set the #1 piston to TDC on the compression stroke (both valves closed)
dscn1327lc5.jpg


Clean your valve covers.
dscn1332hx8.jpg


Lay out your lower intake manifold gaskets. (And crossover strips if you dont use just RTV)
dscn1331rh6.jpg


Torque the valve cover bolts to 12LBS-15LBS
Now it's time for the intake.
dscn1333aa9.jpg
 

New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0
Seal the edges of the intake gaskets and lay the manifold into place.
dscn1339cs4.jpg


Torque the intake bolts to 23lbs. After a few minutes, when the gaskets have relaxed, re-torque them.
dscn1351pg1.jpg


Now is a good time to install your motor mounts. Also you can install the crank pully.
dscn1350tt8.jpg


And there it is: Ready to drop in. The dist is installed in the pic, but only to cover the hole so as not to let any debris fall in there. When the motor is in the car, before stabbing the dist. for the final time, I will prime the oil system.
Then get the #1 piston to 14* BTDC on the compression stroke, Like this:
dscn1346mz3.jpg


Then drop in the dist with the rotor pointing to the #1 plug wire, like this:

dscn1345li8.jpg


But for now, the next step is to get it off the stand, get the flywheel, disc and pressure plate on, then into the chassis. Might be a few days untill I have the means to get around to it. But I will be continuing this thread untill it's in and running. :)

dscn1338qx6.jpg
 

New Member
Nov 28, 2006
172
0
0
It's been a few days since I've updated, but as of yesterday, the car is driving. From start to finish, it took me 6 days 'couple hourd a day to remove, tear down, build the new motor and drop it in and get it running.
I'll try to fill in the 'blank' spots (getting it in the car and running) later on.

dscn1366np3.jpg


Get a buddy to help drop the engine in. It's a major PITA if you are doing it yourself.
Trust me.:D
dscn1374kg0.jpg


Here it is, still needs a little tweeking here and there, but it's a stout mill.
dscn1391uw9.jpg



Quick vid:...
http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=-8600640209776009475
 

poneypower89

poneypower89

Now everyone in the world will know I wanna bang t
Dec 6, 2004
0
3
28
36
Indianapolis, Indiana
Have any advice on the best way to break in a car?

One of buddies used to just place a piece of wood on the gas pedal and let the engine run at 3,000 rpms or so for 20 minutes.. then go out and drive it at different speeds.. i have NO idea if thats the correct way to do it though.
 
5spd GT

5spd GT

"the 5.0 owns all"
Founding Member
Aug 7, 2002
9,516
3
79
Arkansas
Visit site
poneypower - That sounds like a break-in for a flat tappet cam.

ozanracing - Great post! Very nicely done...that will help a lot of people understand and put together their own combos!
 
