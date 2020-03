Also doesn't really know where to get a good Hood cable from because I need to replace mine this is my first project car I love the thing that is and I just want to have some fun with it but right now the things having overheating problems and the carburetor and the battery are all out of whack the carburetor leaks gas the battery smacks against the side of the heads because it's side-mounted for some reason and the water pump and radiator leak can only drive it for 5 miles for 3 minutes if you got it and don't get caught also don't use the turn signals they don't work