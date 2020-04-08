How to cut down boost threshold?

C

ClayBelt

Member
Feb 21, 2020
8
4
13
20
Leon County, FL
I’ve got a 1986 SVO that I rather like, and with all the downtime I’ve got right now I figured this would be an excellent time to figure out some of the issues I have with it in particular. I’ve got a suspension thread elsewhere and plan on some body reinforcement, but that leaves my biggest issue to be addressed still, dropping my boost threshold safely. Currently it does not want to spin up until 3k-3300rpm depending on gear, which I find absolutely unacceptable. What modifications can I make to get the turbo to start spooling up around 2300-2500ish rpm? Im currently thinking a 3” straight pipe exhaust and redoing the air intake in front of the VAM system are in order, but I don’t think that will make sufficent difference to get the spool rpm’s I would like. Putting a 12psi waste gate in instead of the factory 15psi is another thought that occurred to me, but this is also my first turbocharged car so I don’t know quite what to do.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B 65 Mustang manifold vacuum hose sucking down flat and car cuts off Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
C 99 GT engine cuts out going down the street SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
K Car cut out while going down road Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
sunil6784 New top and weatherstripping....cut down wind noise ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Cutting down valve tips 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
Similar threads
65 Mustang manifold vacuum hose sucking down flat and car cuts off
99 GT engine cuts out going down the street
Car cut out while going down road
New top and weatherstripping....cut down wind noise ?
Cutting down valve tips
Top Bottom