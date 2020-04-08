How to cut down boost threshold?

I’ve got a 1986 SVO that I rather like, and with all the downtime I’ve got right now I figured this would be an excellent time to figure out some of the issues I have with it in particular. I’ve got a suspension thread elsewhere and plan on some body reinforcement, but that leaves my biggest issue to be addressed still, dropping my boost threshold safely. Currently it does not want to spin up until 3k-3300rpm depending on gear, which I find absolutely unacceptable. What modifications can I make to get the turbo to start spooling up around 2300-2500ish rpm? Im currently thinking a 3” straight pipe exhaust and redoing the air intake in front of the VAM system are in order, but I don’t think that will make sufficent difference to get the spool rpm’s I would like. Putting a 12psi waste gate in instead of the factory 15psi is another thought that occurred to me, but this is also my first turbocharged car so I don’t know quite what to do.