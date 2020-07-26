Engine How to Determine if Factory/Dealer A/C Delete

B

bleedinggreen

Member
Aug 13, 2018
7
1
13
38
Humble, TX
I bought an 89 LX 5.0 hatchback without A/C. Which, by the way, was a terrible idea since I live in Texas. However, when looking under the hood for any A/C bits that were left I noticed that where the evaporator tubes would normally come out of the firewall, there is a black, rubbery, foam piece. I figured that most people that remove the A/C themselves would just cap the evaporator lines and roll with it, so I was wondering if the AC was deleted by the dealer or if it is a factory non-A/C car. Is there anyway to determine this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Help determining value of mustang What is it Worth?!?!? 2
RC Sanders How to Determine Track Pack option in VIN for 2010 GT Prem. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
Creomod How to determine pushrod legth? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
R Trying to determine original aint color on my 65 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
FastDriver Engine Custom A/C. How to determine correct amount of freon? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
C Interior and Upholstery She lost keys & she's determined to do it herself 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S How do you determine the interior colour from the ID tag 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N Determining If I Have A Missing Canister Purge Solenoid. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
SteveG94GT Slow, But Determined 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
99fummins Determining An Ho 302 Vs Non 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
boostfrk Fuel Fuel Tank Vapor Valve - How To Determine If Replacement Is Necessary? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Oil Leak Need Help Determining Part Picture Included 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
john c How Can I Determine Gearing In My 94 Stang Gt? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
mhjo Engine How To Determine Cfm Requierment Carburator Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
B Drivetrain How To Determine What 5 Lug Conversion? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
horseballz How Do I Determine Build Date/68 Coupe? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
musclemustangcb How do u determine what trim ur vortech v2 is? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
H Need help with determining motor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
trailblazr81 Need step by step to determine if fuel pump bad SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S how to determine engine oil grade for modded engine 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
rdharper02 Any way to determine compression ratio? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
P Proper method to determine piston to valve clearance Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
JBushman73 Using ST fuel trim to determine AFR??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
BlackPearl955.0 determining push rod length? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
G Thinking of buying 1974 Mustang II - Help determine value 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
rabidscoobie Determining Rim Size? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T How do I determine if Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
7 How to determine proper fuse and wire size? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
JTGrant Measuring/Determining Pinion Angle 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
ximportdriver Roush How can one determine how much their Saleen is worth? Special Production 4
poneypower89 Has it been determined yet... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
90lxcoupe What determines the injector Firing order the ECU or Distributor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
66 Tiger Help determining push-rod length? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Busted07 Please help me determine what these wires are for :) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
SadbutTrue Easiest way to determine year of C4? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
corpse how to determine proper rear end angle Classic Mustang Specific Tech 29
tording compression dheck to determine blown head gasket? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G How to determine plug heat range ??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
allcarfan Help determining price.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
monk302 Top Dead Center: How to determine? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
Mustang5L5 How do you determine what size stainless hose you have? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
jerry S what determines the correct thermostat for your engine? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
3 How to determine rear end gears?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
JTGrant Program to determine RPM VS MPH VS GEAR RATIO VS TIRE SIZE 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
C I'm determined to get a Vortech aftercooler in my '95. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
Mustang5L5 Determining pushrod lenght Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M How to determine if wiring harness connector to 02 sensor is bad??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
A Determining Original Engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
G How to determine roller block or not Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
T How do you determine the # of your Cobra? SVT Tech Forum 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom