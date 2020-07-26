I bought an 89 LX 5.0 hatchback without A/C. Which, by the way, was a terrible idea since I live in Texas. However, when looking under the hood for any A/C bits that were left I noticed that where the evaporator tubes would normally come out of the firewall, there is a black, rubbery, foam piece. I figured that most people that remove the A/C themselves would just cap the evaporator lines and roll with it, so I was wondering if the AC was deleted by the dealer or if it is a factory non-A/C car. Is there anyway to determine this?