How to Determine Track Pack option in VIN for 2010 GT Prem.

Hey Guys,



I'm new to this forum, and I"m interested in getting a 2010 GT for twisty road fun. I see a lot about the Track Pack and what it includes, but it seems difficult to tell if cars on the maker have it or not. Can you decode the VIN to see if a car has the Track Pack? I've tried several VIN decode sites but none seem to actually work, or provide a window sticker or build sheet. Thoughts?