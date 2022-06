It all heat soaks eveentually.



I have no coolant lines, no EGR, a phenolic spacer and I can assure you after some time driving around everything in the engine bay is blisteringly hot. It's not to much isolating components that will help, but getting better airflow through the engine bay. A cowl hood may help with this in terms of giving rising heat an easier path to escape. Ceramic coated headers is another thing that may help.