how to fix vacuum lines that melt (egr and upper intake)

Hey allI drove home from work last week, I drove on something that usually (should) on the road. The car leaks oil and glycol. It has melted vacuum lines see picture. Where can you find these thin vacuum lines (which are connected to egr and higher intake) and how to fix (question marks do not work on the PC )The car is in the workshop but it feels like it will be time so I want to buy vacum lines. Im thinking of bring to home and fix myselfby your support guys