How to flash high-beams for longer than a split second?

Hey guys,



So on my 2014 Mustang, my high beams only flash for split second when I pull the lever towards me, then they turn off even if the lever is being held in that position. This is however not the case while the headlights are turned on.



Is there anyway to by-pass or re-wire the lights to let the high beams stay on for as long as the lever is pulled towards me?

During day-time when the lights are not running



Thanks!