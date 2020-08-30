how to get engine computer to work with my setup

M

MrGremlin

New Member
Aug 30, 2020
1
0
1
45
yul
Hi,
Im hoping there's an expert out there that can give me sound advice. I bought a 99 mustang several years ago. i am in Canada. its a USA V6 shell but has had everything from a 2001 GT transplanted into it. I get many codes from the automatic transmission but it is now a TR3650. I dont think the check engine light bulb is there or else it would probably be on all the time. Is there a computer swap possibility or some other engine management system that can help with this? what does it entail?

I went to a scrap yard and tried to swap out the cluster but the car wouldnt even start, so swapped back to my cluster with MPH. my speedomenter is way off as well.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Any links that detail computer codes (inputs/outputs resulting in check engine lights) - 1997 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 5
R Engine computer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Better beater 94 Engine, Harness, Computer Into 93 2.3 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Computer And Engine Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
J Engine 99 P71 Engine And Computer Installing In A 96 Gt, Start Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
dsinka01 87 Computer To Engine Wire Harness (just Harness 4sale) Interior Exterior Parts 0
rd Engine computer question 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
bigsexxy422 ENGINE, COMPUTER, WIRE HARNESS, MAF Engine and Power Adder 5
T 94 mustang engine and computer SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
0 2002 GT 4.6L SOHC engine, trans, computer, wiring, drivshaft, IRS, and more for sale Drivetrain Parts 1
8 why do i get check engine light with stock a9t computer but not a9p computer? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
tr7driver Engine Computer Codes 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
1FatPony will my computer work with my new engine?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Can I read my engine computer calibration with the u4po out of the car? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
98gtblue Engine computer and harness help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
KenneBell Might have Fried computer during first start after Turbo Engine Swap!!! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
White89GTstang Question: Installing new engine, what to do with the Computer? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
1bad86GT engine computers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
jnobles06 95' engine/computer harness removal? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
P Engine computer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
T 91/92 engine and computer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Engine Max cam lift on 302 ho engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
foxbodybill89 Built engine emissions considerations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
A Wiring engine from 01 Cobra in to an 03 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 0
M 67 engine bay wiring routing 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
H Just got a 2000 mustang gt with a seized engine HELP!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
9 Engine 95 5.0 mustang engine problems and codes. please help! (MAF) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
R 1966 mustang engine swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R 1998 v-6 engine in a 1966 mustang does anyone know if this has been done 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
M For Sale L6 1965 engine Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
Z PO128 Thermostat code help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D 97 cobra engine swap... HELP ... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C Engine Struggling engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
0 4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
W Mach1 2003 coolant leaking rear of engine SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T Hello Mustang Lovers! Long time reader, first time member. I have a 1967 Mustang coupe with a 200 CID engine. The Welcome Wagon 0
D Progress Thread 2003 mustang gt Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
W 1997 Mustang Engine Swap.. Am i hurting the new engine? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
justinc87 2005 4.0 to 4.6/5.0 Swap 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
DIVER900 Engine Engines! 390 FE or 385 series 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
W Powered by ford engine cover? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
4 what year is my engine 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
G 1991 mustang engine compartment restore 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
J 302 ford D90E-6015-E3A hole on back passenger side of engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
G Engine Troubles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
ragtop88 Engine Rear Engine Oil Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A ISO SUPERCHARGER 98 GT PI SWAPPED WITH O3 SOHC PI ENGINE 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
9 94 5.0L issue with keeping the engine running 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
D Engine 2012 GT, blown engine 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
markinms Engine surges, cutouts, rough running during acceleration - Help Please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom