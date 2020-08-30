how to get engine computer to work with my setup

Hi,

Im hoping there's an expert out there that can give me sound advice. I bought a 99 mustang several years ago. i am in Canada. its a USA V6 shell but has had everything from a 2001 GT transplanted into it. I get many codes from the automatic transmission but it is now a TR3650. I dont think the check engine light bulb is there or else it would probably be on all the time. Is there a computer swap possibility or some other engine management system that can help with this? what does it entail?



I went to a scrap yard and tried to swap out the cluster but the car wouldnt even start, so swapped back to my cluster with MPH. my speedomenter is way off as well.