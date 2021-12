In pic 1 it looks like the ball socket of the exhaust pipe is not aligned. I assume the other bolt on the pictured header was started. If so, try shaking the pipe and pushing it onto the header ball to get the ball socket to seat down on the exhaust header better. Also assuming the other side of the h-pipe is connected (and tightened)?



I have never had to loosen a header-to-head bolt to fit h-pipe, I would be worried the exhaust gasket would get out of place.