Yes I just put all new foam in my from seats but now I sit way to high up I even switched to the 99-04 seat frames cuz they had an extra button for moving your seats still didn’t work is there any way to or do y’all know any after market seat rails that maybe are lower that it will bring my seat down plus I’m 6ft 3 250 but it’s going to take years to get these seat foams to wear any thing like my old ones please let me know if any one knows what I could do