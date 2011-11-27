how to identify a pi head swap

today i looked at a 98 gt. the dealer said it was built and showed me two dyno pulls for the car. it put down 278hp and i believe high 290'stq at the rear wheels. i asked what all was done to the car and he wasnt sure. visualy i seen shorty headers and a flowmaster catback. it had a cold air kit and intake(c&l). he said he thought it had cams, but wasnt sure if the heads were swapped. how can i tell? also do these power numbers seem in line if it had the headswap and cams etc? thanks in advance. i am looking for a new stang and haven't had much luck. my day started with a 2.5 hr drive to look at an 01 bullitt. car was rough and once it warmed up the engine had a bad knock. so i passed on that one.