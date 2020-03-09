Hey all. I plan on painting my 2014 GT's hood vents. I already have primer, paint and clearcoat from Rustoleum for the exhaust tailpipes I am about to do. I wanted to paint my hood vents at the same time. Currently I have 320 grit sandpaper, primer, engine enamel (gloss) and clearcoat (gloss) all from Rustoelum.



I am assuming since the hood vents are plastic (?), I should go with a lighter grit sandpaper (friend suggested 120) and maybe a different paint instead of the engine enamel?



Let me know what your thoughts are.