How To Remove This Pulley??

Tim83 said: I've got a leaking power steering pump and need to replace but I noticed the pulley doesn't have a lip for a traditional pulley puller to grab on to. Does anyone know how I would go about removing it?

I wanted to post an update to my issue and provide some detail on how I resolved it for anyone else who runs into the same thing. The pulley I was trying to remove was made by March Performance and is a press fit type pulley. You cannot use a standard puller because it has no collar. You will need to use a harmonic balancer puller, provided the tip is 11/16 or smaller to fit through the center of the pulley. There are 3 holes (see photo) with 1/4-20 thread. I then used a 1/2 impact gun to crank down but ended up breaking one of the three bolts before the pulley was totally off so I ended up switching to a 3 jaw puller. The 3 jaw is a good method but the tip was too large so I need use nuts as spacers to finally remove the pulley. Once I had everything cleaned up I was able to use the traditional pulley puller to reinstall the pulley on the new pump. Once I had the pulley off it was an easy job.