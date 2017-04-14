How To Remove This Pulley??

There is a tool that has a horse shoe looking end that slips over the nose and a threaded hex head bolt that pulls it off, should be able to get one from a parts store that 'loans' tools.
Just make sure you line the belt up as you install the pully, you can go too far
The pulley is made by March Performance so I contacted them and was told I need to use a harmonic balancer puller by threading 3 bolts into the face of the pulley. I was hoping to do the job with the bracket still on the car but there is no way I'll get it off without removing it.
I was talking about a stock pully, you can still get the harmonic balancer puller from an auto parts store like jrichker and I said.
You should not have to remove the hoses just the pump from the engine or you may have enough room by removing the radiator.
I wanted to post an update to my issue and provide some detail on how I resolved it for anyone else who runs into the same thing. The pulley I was trying to remove was made by March Performance and is a press fit type pulley. You cannot use a standard puller because it has no collar. You will need to use a harmonic balancer puller, provided the tip is 11/16 or smaller to fit through the center of the pulley. There are 3 holes (see photo) with 1/4-20 thread. I then used a 1/2 impact gun to crank down but ended up breaking one of the three bolts before the pulley was totally off so I ended up switching to a 3 jaw puller. The 3 jaw is a good method but the tip was too large so I need use nuts as spacers to finally remove the pulley. Once I had everything cleaned up I was able to use the traditional pulley puller to reinstall the pulley on the new pump. Once I had the pulley off it was an easy job.
I have a March P/S pulley on my car and it looks nothing like yours. My pulley had to be "pulled" off with the special puller that grabs the lip around the pulley shaft, then reinstalled by pushing it back on. It's a press fit. I have no idea what pulley yours is. The pulley shaft should be threaded on the inside.