how to take good auto pictures

I saw a permanent post on a car enthusiast forum on how to take good pics of cars but i don't remember where. Does anyone remember seeing such an article
 

I am not aware of the thread you speak of. With that said, I usually take my pictures at dawn or dusk when the lighting isn't as harsh and won't make the colors seem washed out. Other than that, just experiment.
 
valuable

wytstang said:
After 4,000+ post I finally made a sticky worthy thread :SNSign: it's a good day to be me :banana: :cheers:
Click to expand...

and after ten posts total I started my first sticky thread! What a valuable member I will be to the mustang community. I mean what a great duo we make for the community.

Seriously thanks for the post. Yes that was the article I was referring to. You've helped out with most of my posts here. Not bad work for a couple of displaced florida boys.
 
Very good article. All the pics of my car SUCK. Now I have a few tips that will improve my photos. Thanks
 
ok now move the link to the 1st post and its golden ;)
 
:lol:

Pretty informative link though, Wytstang can vouch for me, I like to take pics of my car as much as i can
 
http
awesome, awesome, awesome resource for learning about automotive photography! myself and a few other sn95forum members are over there.

http://www.freezingspeed.com/forum/
this is a shot i took that i really like
n22301008_31004587_6889.jpg
 
