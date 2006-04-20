how to take good auto pictures

wytstang said: After 4,000+ post I finally made a sticky worthy thread :SNSign: it's a good day to be me Click to expand...

and after ten posts total I started my first sticky thread! What a valuable member I will be to the mustang community. I mean what a great duo we make for the community.Seriously thanks for the post. Yes that was the article I was referring to. You've helped out with most of my posts here. Not bad work for a couple of displaced florida boys.