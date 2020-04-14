Engine How to tell 5.0 from 5.8?

I've been shopping for a mustang for the last few months, waiting for the right opportunity.

A '94 GT just came up that has a 351W stroked to 427, but no records of the build.

I know it would be impossible to tell if it's a real 427 without taking the motor apart, but I still want to check this car out.

What should I be looking for so that I can verify it's a 5.8 and not a 5.0? I've seen plenty of 5.0 engines in my life, but what are some standout differences I can use to ensure it has a 351?
 

The width of the engine, the distance between the intake manifold bolts measured across the lifter valley is wider on a 351W.
 
