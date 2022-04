I was looking for a 8.8 rear end for my 1994 302 swapped mustang and a wrecker yard I called showed me this car. Is a 1995 v6 from the vins but it has a 4.6 in it. Sadly I still don’t know if it has the 8.8 lol but I was wondering if anyone could tell me what 4.6 this is. Thanks if you can help and hopefully you can see the picture. Who knows might be worth picking up the car if it’s not seized or something else wrong if I can get the car for cheap.