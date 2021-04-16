how to test anit-lock brakes?

Hi all,
95 gt
i am checking everything i can about the car since it had been sitting for a long time and also because i just want to learn how everything works.
i am about to open the differential to replace the spider gears, and while i am at it i will try and do the axle bearings and seals.
to do the bearings and seals, i need to take out the axle, and if im taking out the axle, i thought it would be a good time to replace those abs gear things that are pressed onto the axle. i have been under the car frequently these days looking around and when i looked at those gears, they seemed a bit worn, at least the one i looked at. i have no idea what they look like new though.
so, i thought if i hit the brakes real hard, i could check if the abs is working. i hit the brakes real hard and the tires skidded, and i didnt feel any abs pulsing that i would expect.

truth be told, i dont know exactly how the system works and maybe trying to test it out like this on dry pavement is pointless.

there are no warning lights on the dash.

is there a way to check if my abs is functioning properly?

Thanks
 

Are you sure the car has ABS? I think it was optional on a 1995 GT.

First thing to check is the ABS light. Turn the key to ON but don't start the car. The ABS light should come on and then go off. That tells us you have ABS, and that the system is passing all it's self checks. If the light doesn't come on, then you do not have ABS, or there is a system fault and the bulb is burned out therefore not alerting you that the system is disabled.

If that all passes, probably the easier way to "test" it is to find a safe space and try to brake hard on loose gravel or try it when there's a light/misting rain.

1995 era ABS was rather clunky and slow as chips then were not as fast as they are today. You should be able to easily feel the pedal pulsations if you lose grip while stopping.
 
