how to test anit-lock brakes?

Hi all,

95 gt

i am checking everything i can about the car since it had been sitting for a long time and also because i just want to learn how everything works.

i am about to open the differential to replace the spider gears, and while i am at it i will try and do the axle bearings and seals.

to do the bearings and seals, i need to take out the axle, and if im taking out the axle, i thought it would be a good time to replace those abs gear things that are pressed onto the axle. i have been under the car frequently these days looking around and when i looked at those gears, they seemed a bit worn, at least the one i looked at. i have no idea what they look like new though.

so, i thought if i hit the brakes real hard, i could check if the abs is working. i hit the brakes real hard and the tires skidded, and i didnt feel any abs pulsing that i would expect.



truth be told, i dont know exactly how the system works and maybe trying to test it out like this on dry pavement is pointless.



there are no warning lights on the dash.



is there a way to check if my abs is functioning properly?



Thanks