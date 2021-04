I'm looking for a step-by-step to test the thrust bearing tolerances in my '08 4.6L 3V. I found a receipt from the previous owner that says it had .040 (40 thousands of an inch) and I understand that this is unacceptable... I don't know if he had it fixed or not (he passed, I can't ask him... and I've already called the shops I think he would have taken it to.) Thank you.