How to unstick 10 year old engine

F

Flyboy60

New Member
Dec 11, 2004
3
0
1
How can I get this seize engine rotating without damaging the cylinder walls.
Already use Marvel Mystery Oil but so far NO LUCK.
20200101_174748.jpg
20200101_174752.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
31,921
8,088
224
Massachusetts
ATF might loosen them up if you have a month or so to let it sick. I think kerosene would do the same.

However that block is going to need machining anyway so you could use more forceful methods as well
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gs87GT
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,364
4,534
193
polk county florida
Take the oil pan off and treat the cylinder wall with trans fluid or kerosene, marvel mystery oil will work too, get enough on the wall to seep down between the pistons and the wall, let it soak. Flip it over and do the top of the pistons. It's messy. Tap the pistons with the wooden end of a hammer, just tap, tap, tap. Do this to both sides of the pistons. It will break loose.
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
11,916
12,877
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Flyboy60 said:
The key here is, not damaging the block, which I want to reuse.
Click to expand...
The cylinders are trash. Anytime water has been allowed to lock pistons in place will also do pretty severe damage to the cylinder wall. If they aren’t cracked from freezing, I doubt that a .030/.040 overbore will fix it.
What makes the engine worth worrying about? If this is a common stock block 5.0/302, there are enough of them out there to justify putting a chain on the one you have, and using it to hold your boat in place.
 
J

junkyardwarrior

Active Member
Jan 10, 2011
210
31
38
yeah the cylinders and pistons are trashed.

Remove the pan, remove all the rod caps, remove main caps, remove timing set, remove crankshaft, then lubricate the cylinders with ATF or whatever you have, then you're going to have to beat them out manually. I like to use a wooden dowel to beat against the bottom of the pistons, but get several because they will mushroom quickly. With wood you stand less chance of beating up a rod or cylinder badly enough to render it useless. With what I see in the picture, the cylinder wall may not be salvageable anyway. Measure it's bore in a clean cylinder. If larger than 4.000, it's junk. I've been down this road many times and almost all of the time the block is not salvageable because even though the rust is "surface", when boring the cylinders to 4.030, you are only removing .015" from each side and a lot of times there is still water shadows in the soft iron. It may have to go .060". If it's already 4.020 or larger, stop what you are doing, pull the parts that are salvageable, and scrap the block/pistons as they are junk.
 
F

Flyboy60

New Member
Dec 11, 2004
3
0
1
CarMichael Angelo said:
The cylinders are trash. Anytime water has been allowed to lock pistons in place will also do pretty severe damage to the cylinder wall. If they aren’t cracked from freezing, I doubt that a .030/.040 overbore will fix it.
What makes the engine worth worrying about? If this is a common stock block 5.0/302, there are enough of them out there to justify putting a chain on the one you have, and using it to hold your boat in place.
Click to expand...
No freezing where I am at - in the tropics
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S new Old guy The Welcome Wagon 3
R Can anyone ID these old Ford disc brakes? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
M Help, Stuck Hood, how do I unstick??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Night Shifter best way to unstick a stuck caliper? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
7 Unstick Sticky Stuff Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
Similar threads
new Old guy
Can anyone ID these old Ford disc brakes?
Help, Stuck Hood, how do I unstick???
best way to unstick a stuck caliper?
Unstick Sticky Stuff
Top Bottom