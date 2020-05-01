Electrical How to wire a small light to show fan status?

I have a Contour dual fan setup, and it works great. It moves tons of air, and I can almost always “hear“ it when it’s on. Sometimes with the AC on it’s hard to hear it though. Is there a simple way to wire up a small dash light to show when the fans are “on”? If someone could draw me a simple diagram, that would be great. Im thinking maybe a 1-2 A in-line fuse would be good also for safety reasons. I “think” a wire on the fan relay would be used for the light. Not sure how to wire/ground it exactly though. Thanks
 

