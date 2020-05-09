Howards rattle stick cams

Has anyone tried these camshafts. They are custom ground for the 4.6 that are more for old school lumpy idle & sound than they are for max H.P. I want them for a daily weekend driver, and maybe to scare off the Honda sewing machines. In another group someone said they had them installed and dyno #'s I am sure were quite low results but sounded quite nice.

I have a '00 GT with JBA mid length 2.5 thru to 3" tips with 3.73 gear with stock sticks. I like sound at 1k+ rpm but grandpa wants the 70's rumble at idle.

Let me know what think.