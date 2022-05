Just wanted to pop in and say hello to everyone. I just purchased a 1985 Mustang GT 302 with a 5-speed. This is my 3rd Mustang, the first one being an 84 GT hatchback 302/5 speed I had in college. The last mustang I had was a 2007 GT/CS. I'm looking forward to being part of the StangNet community and reading through all the great resources here!