howdy!

J

jbob

New Member
Aug 16, 2020
1
0
0
63
washington
just joined! i have a 66 200 coupe thats been my hob by car cor 15 years. enjoy every minute. been lurking in the weeds for a while, thought it was time to join.
 

Similar threads
