keegan.martin
- Aug 9, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 17
What should I do first to make the car faster or at least seem faster?
Without knowing any details about your car....The biggest bang for your buck in these cars is gears. If you have a stock engine, 5 speed, with 2.73 or 3.08 gears, changing to a 3.73 gear will give you a dramatic seat of the pants improvement. If your car has an AOD, going to a 4.10 gear would be a big improvement.
Some additional details about your car would be helpful.