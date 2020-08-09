Without knowing any details about your car....The biggest bang for your buck in these cars is gears. If you have a stock engine, 5 speed, with 2.73 or 3.08 gears, changing to a 3.73 gear will give you a dramatic seat of the pants improvement. If your car has an AOD, going to a 4.10 gear would be a big improvement.



Some additional details about your car would be helpful.