Gs87GT

Gs87GT

Sep 25, 2019
Without knowing any details about your car....The biggest bang for your buck in these cars is gears. If you have a stock engine, 5 speed, with 2.73 or 3.08 gears, changing to a 3.73 gear will give you a dramatic seat of the pants improvement. If your car has an AOD, going to a 4.10 gear would be a big improvement.

Some additional details about your car would be helpful.
 
keegan.martin

Aug 9, 2020
all that’s done to do is flowmasters cat delete and cold air intake and i thought about gears but it’s a automatic so i’m not sure which ones would be best
 
