hsean's project "resto mod"

hsean
- Jul 24, 2006
i have really enjoyed all the progress threads on this forum and have been taking pics of my progress .my car is a long ways from getting done but i am hoping to have this on the road by next summer for the woodward dream cruise here in michigan.the resto mod title for me is not totally accurate but because i am implementing some of the newer mustangs features minus the drivetrain seemed appropriate.here is what i started with
Attachments
43.4 KB Views: 689
33 KB Views: 681