hsean's project "resto mod"

the car is a 1987 lx with t-tops my plan is to convert it to a 1993 cobra clone on the outside . i have all original cobra pieces including fenders which took me over a year to collect.the interior will be black and i have collected everything except for the carpet which will be new.i have the newer shaker 500 radio and just picked up the new cobra charcoal black fronts seats which are brand new and never been in a car.i am on the lookout for 99 -04 coupe rear seats to complete the interior.the motor is basically stock with a oem cobra upper and lower which is mildly ported .