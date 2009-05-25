hsean's project "resto mod"

i have really enjoyed all the progress threads on this forum and have been taking pics of my progress .my car is a long ways from getting done but i am hoping to have this on the road by next summer for the woodward dream cruise here in michigan.the resto mod title for me is not totally accurate but because i am implementing some of the newer mustangs features minus the drivetrain seemed appropriate.here is what i started with
 

the car is a 1987 lx with t-tops my plan is to convert it to a 1993 cobra clone on the outside . i have all original cobra pieces including fenders which took me over a year to collect.the interior will be black and i have collected everything except for the carpet which will be new.i have the newer shaker 500 radio and just picked up the new cobra charcoal black fronts seats which are brand new and never been in a car.i am on the lookout for 99 -04 coupe rear seats to complete the interior.the motor is basically stock with a oem cobra upper and lower which is mildly ported .
 
i had sanded the areas down and then painted with self etching primer but since then removed the front k member and rear end and had the k member blasted and powder coated in black.the rear end i have has a 3:55 gear in it and will need to be cleaned up.but here is another pic

mycar.jpg
 
Cobra912 said:
oh boy, that's a project. keep us posted
Click to expand...
yeah huge project never took on anything like this before either but the interior wiring shouldn't be too bad .i had the car sandblasted and i am doing the engine bay welding right now unfortunately the wife has the camera with her while on vacation overseas visiting family.she has both kids with her before i leave on the twenty seventh of june myself.so i have a whole month without distractions to get as much done as i can.here are some pics of the sandblasting
 

by the way the rest of the roll cage will be removed once i weld in the ford racing subframe connectors and steeda jacking rails.
my goal is 300 horsepower for the motor i really want to drive this car and i am nearing forty and i am way past the racing scene.i really looking to make this car fun to drive and streetability.
 
nice, good to see some pics of your prject finally. Congrats on having a bunch of free time to yourself. I'm sure a wife and kids take up a ton of your time when they are around.
 
Is it just me or is it less common to see an LX with T tops? Seems like i see mostly GT's with'em. Good progress so far...and for God's sake please make sure the shell doesn't roll over on you...those pics give me goosebumps.
 
Where is the car from? Looks to clean to be a Michigan car.
What’s the history on the car, have you had it long?

BTW the progress looks good so far, and that’s the way to do it you don’t want to spend the money on a rotisserie. What are steeda jacking rails?

Scott
 
you've made some really good progress, it's good to see you taking it down to a shell and doing things the backyard mechanic way :nice: keep us posted!
 
