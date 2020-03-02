Huge radio F-up 2001 Gt..Help

Z

Zaner

Member
Jan 5, 2020
15
1
13
39
Oklahoma
2001 Mustang GT, Mach 460 stereo system. My car is a convertible and when I bought it the head unit still lit up but no sound when play because the rear amplifiers were not functional in the trunk. So I replaced the head unit with an aftermarket one and I replaced all of the 8 ohm speakers with aftermarket 4 ohm speakers and ran the new speaker wires to each it all looked and sounded great until I decided to do some cleanup. I took my back seats out and removed the amplifiers from the trunk since they didn't work to begin with. And I also cut the amplifier harnesses that plugged into each amp.thinking in my mind I'm not using them anymore so why have the wiring in the and amps back there. As soon as I cut the 2:00 amplifier harnesses off my radio will no longer come on. I've looked at all the fuses under the dash and under the hood and they all seem to be in good shape. What have I done! Have I somehow cause an incomplete circuit or something not allowing power to get to my head unit? Or the harness is going to the amplifiers even though they weren't functional more important than I thought?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
90-Lx-Notch- Hello and a HUGE THANK YOU! The Welcome Wagon 5
S Was buying this car a huge mistake??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 53
D 1998 3.8L Power steering huge issues SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
92Apocalypso Who Wants To Be Awesome And Take A Quick Photo Of Their Brake Light Switch And Do Me A Huge Solid! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
G O2 Censor Huge Issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Similar threads
Hello and a HUGE THANK YOU!
Was buying this car a huge mistake???
1998 3.8L Power steering huge issues
Who Wants To Be Awesome And Take A Quick Photo Of Their Brake Light Switch And Do Me A Huge Solid!
O2 Censor Huge Issue
Top Bottom