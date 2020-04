okay. I did calibrate the TPS, the sensors. I reconnected the IAC and did a cold start. the RPMS did not go as high . it still took about a few seconds to start , but seemed much better .

Then I did a 2nd start at 180 degrees.

One thing i notice is that the target idle rpm's are not met. It looks like it should be around 900 rpm's> The idle pretty much stays around 1100 rpm's even at 180 degrees. with the Trick flow stage 1 cam - I would think a idle around 800 should be very doable.



Just a recap - Trick flow top end kit,stage 1 cam, 24lb injectors- pretty much a basic set up.