Hurst 391-0036 (87-93) only?

doctorj357

Aug 7, 2018
Anyone have any knowledge of this shifter? Would it fit a T5 for a 94/95?

Found one NIB for pretty cheap, but want to put it in my 95. My question is, the box shows (87-93), but I thought the T5 was the same all the way through? It appears to be a discontinued model, but what little I could find online, sounds like its not so much to do with the shifter itself, but the console being different on a fox vs sn95.

Anyway price is cheap enough it has my attention. I always wanted a hurst (yes I know there are other options) but I just like the style.
 

