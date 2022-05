So I’m about to be buying a pro 5.0 shifter for my 89 GT and I’m wondering if anyone with experience with the two knows if this https://lmr.com/item/HUR-5380036/7-93-Mustang-Hurst-5-Speed-Shift-Handle-Bezel-Kit handle will fit on it. I’m not sure if the bolts will be too small and I don’t want to buy both just to have to be out of money. I have a cheap generic short throw from a previous owner in right now