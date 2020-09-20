hurst shifter ID

woodsnake
I bought a RUG-BJ toploader 4 speed a while ago, that came with a Competition Plus shifter. I know the patent number is not for ID.
The other number that I am looking at is 320255G . It came with the trans, that came out of a 72 Mustang.
I'm shopping for a pit pack and shifter rebuild kit and want to make sure I get the right parts.
