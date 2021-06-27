Putting my car back together after a few mods, and now my HVAC doesn't seem to work. Not the typical vacuum line problem (had that earlier and figured it out pretty quickly.My blower doesn't come on at all. I took it apart, and tried chasing the wires down using this diagram:This is what the current wiring looks like, which doesn't seem to line up with the above, but I don't recall the wires becoming displaced when I removed the HVAC control panel:Which is the correct configuration, and also, does anyone know where I can get a replacement connector? that seems to be the one that is a mystery even to google.