Hvac Temperature Control Cable.

Jan 9, 2011
The cable in my temperature control panel has seized, it no longer wants to turn. I bought a new cable to replace it.

The thing is I can't find instructions anywhere, let alone one with pictures or a detailed how to.

If all else fails I guess I'd have no choice but to dig in and learn as I go along, but I figured I'd ask here first.

Anyone on here done to this little project lately?

It's a 93 LX 5.0 5spd .
 

Apr 14, 2005
Here are some Ford instructions:

Temperature Control Cable

Removal

1.) Remove control assembly from instrument panel.
2.) Disengage temperature control cable from cable actuator on control assembly.
3.) Disconnect temperature cable from plenum temperature blend door crank arm and cable mounting bracket.
4.) Note cable routing and remove cable from vehicle.

Before Installation

1.) Insert the blade of a small pocket screwdriver into the wire end loop (crank arm end) of the control cable (Fig. 7).
2.) Grip the self-adjusting clip with pliers and slide it down the control wire (away from the end loop) approximately 25.4mm (1 inch).
3.) Install the cable assembly. Refer to Control Assembly and Temperature Control Cable Removal and Installation.
4.) Rapidly rotate the control knob to its fully warm position. This will position the self-adjusting clip.
5.) Check for proper control operation.

temp_control_cable-jpg.599058.jpg


Temperature Control Cable

The temperature control cable is self-adjusting with the rapid rotation of the temperature control knob to its fully WARM position. To prevent kinking of the control cable wire, a preset adjustment should be made before attempting to perform the self-adjustment operation. The preset adjustment may be performed either in the vehicle, with the cable installed or before installation (Fig. 7).


Installation

1.) Check to ensure self-adjusting clip is at least 25.4mm (1 inch) from end loop of control cable. Refer to Adjustments.
2.) Route cable behind instrument panel and connect control cable to mounting bracket on plenum.
3.) Install self-adjusting clip on temperature blend door crank arm.
4.) Engage cable end with cable actuator on control assembly.
5.) Install control assembly in instrument panel.
6.) Turn temperature control knob all the way to the right (WARM) to position self-adjusting clip on control cable.
7.) Check temperature control knob for proper operation.
8.) Check system for proper operation.

After Installation

1.) Move the control lever to the COOL position.
2.) Hold the crank arm firmly in position, insert the blade of a small pocket screwdriver into the wire loop and pull the cable wire end through the self-adjusting clip until there is a space of approximately 25.4mm (1 inch) between the clip and the wire end loop (Fig. 7).
3.) Rapidly move the control knob to its fully warm position to position the self-adjusting clip.
4.) Check for proper control operation.
 
Jan 9, 2011
I think I understand a little better now what the "preset adjustment" is by looking at the picture.
Basically just to make sure the self adjusting clip and the end loop are positioned like the picture shows.
Right? Or is there more to it.?

It is possible I'm over thinking this whole process.
 
Apr 14, 2005
I've never had to replace a cable, but from what I understand the preset adjustment gives you a starting point for the self adjustment. Without the preset it is possible to kink the cable because it will be forced to open/close the blend door after the door has already reached its limit.
 
Jan 4, 1985
FourEyed said:
I think I understand a little better now what the "preset adjustment" is by looking at the picture.
Basically just to make sure the self adjusting clip and the end loop are positioned like the picture shows.
Right? Or is there more to it.?

It is possible I'm over thinking this whole process.
Yes. If you put the preset at one inch then it's puts you inside the clip's adjustment range.
 
Jan 9, 2011
Thanks fellas, I think I'm ready to tackle this little project. I now have a better idea of what's involved.
I'll post back results.
 
Jan 9, 2011
It's done now.. a bit of a pain getting passed all the vacuum lines, wire harness, etc. The back end of the wire is pretty well hidden inside and up the dash.

Also, my 93 has the blue air bag module right behind the ac controls totally blocking the view which doesn't really help either. But on a non-airbag Fox this install should be somewhat easier.

Thank you.
 
Jan 9, 2011
Martman said:
If the knob is getting hard to turn is there a way to lube the cable with a cable lube tool?
The cable it's most likely corroded inside like mine, I tried lube and even after taking it off the car it would still be rough to pull. It just gets rusty inside and seizes. Sometimes it just has to be replaced.
 
Nov 12, 2017
I'm doing the same with mine,. Mine does not have the self adjusting clip. Do I need this or can I get it at a local auto store
 
Jan 9, 2011
I'm pretty sure you need it, that clip is what attaches to the lever to make it turn... I've seen it on ebay.
 
paulpritt11

Apr 17, 2016
I have the same issue and couldn't find the "instructions" anywhere! I guess all that sell the part figure, "well, this is easy....no need to give instructions". But for those of us NOT mechanically inclined and just trying to have a little fun this thread is a cool breath of air...or warm. I guess that's the point....now I can choose. Well, once I get it done! Wish me luck! And thanks to my StangNet brothers...AND sisters!
 
